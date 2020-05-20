The Keys & Gray Show - 21 May May 21, 2020 01:24 25:43 min Richard Keys and Andy Gray are joined by Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert to clarify his criticism against the EFL on today's episode of Keys & Gray. News Ipswich Town Football Premier League EFL Championship -Latest Videos 1:00 min Ronaldo returns to training with Juventus 0:29 min Watford's Mariappa tests positive for COVID19 1:00 min Can challenges Dortmund to channel inner Ronaldo 0:40 min Zidane sends LaLiga title warning to Barcelona 1:00 min Dortmund veteran Piszczek pens one-year extension 1:27 min Getafe president claims he almost signed Messi 0:30 min Neuer signs Bayern extension 0:51 min Martinez extends Belgium contract until 2022 12:35 min Watch EVERY goal from the Bundesliga's return week 0:40 min Courtois primed for LaLiga title race