A first-half strike from Duane Holmes gave the Terriers the win, but some serious defending was required as Forest pushed relentlessly for an equaliser, only to come up short despite numerous chances.

Sorba Thomas almost gave Huddersfield the perfect start when he hit the crossbar from 25 yards inside the opening minute.

Forest’s first chance came when Philip Zinckernagel hitting a drive from range, but Lee Nicholls gathered easily in the Huddersfield goal.

The deadlock was broken on the half hour, Harry Toffolo finding Holmes, who blasted home from close range.

Zinckernagel wasted a huge chance to get Forest level 10 minutes later, a sensational shot from inside the area cannoning back off the underside of the crossbar.

Nicholls was called on again just before the break when Xande Silva struck a powerful effort towards goal, the Terriers goalkeeper somehow keeping it out from close range.

Zinckernagel had another chance early in the second half, but Nicholls was in the way once more.

Forest continued to push throughout the second period. creating the better chances once again without being to find the back of the net, and ultimately finishing with a defeat at home.

For Huddersfield, the victory maintained its place in the top six and was all the more important as Queens Park Rangers also grabbed a victory at Bristol City to stay one point behind the Terriers, just outside the play-off places.