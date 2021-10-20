Swansea strikes late to sink Baggies October 20, 2021 23:30 6:54 min A moment of individual brilliance from Jamie Paterson sealed a 2-1 win for Swansea over West Brom in the EFL Championship. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Swansea City West Bromwich Albion Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 6:54 min Swansea strikes late to sink Baggies 1:30 min Ronaldo seals incredible Man United comeback 1:30 min Sane double seals routine Bayern win 1:30 min Chelsea cruises despite Lukaku, Werner injuries 1:30 min Juventus leaves it late to beat Zenit 0:36 min Koeman not expecting Fati to fill Messi void 0:36 min Fati agrees long-term Barcelona extension 1:30 min Pique gets Barca off the mark in Champions League 13:39 min FIFA could backtrack on biennial World Cup plans 1:30 min Deadly Daka hits four as Leicester wins thriller