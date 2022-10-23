Swansea punishes 10-man Cardiff in spicy South Wales derby October 23, 2022 23:00 6:10 min Callum Robinson's brain snap saw Cardiff City reduced to 10-men after seven minutes, and Swansea took full advantage cruising to a 2-0 win in a spite-filled South Wales derby. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Swansea City Cardiff City Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 1:30 min Premier League: Wolves v Leicester 3:59 min Napoli wins again with smash and grab in Rome 6:10 min Swansea punishes 10-man Cardiff in spicy derby 4:07 min Lazio ends Atalanta unbeaten record to go third 4:01 min Serie A: Udinese v Torino 4:05 min Serie A: Bologna v Lecce 0:59 min Conte pleads for patience after Newcastle defeat 1:30 min Premier League: Aston Villa v Brentford 1:31 min Premier League: Leeds United v Fulham 1:30 min Premier League: Southampton v Arsenal