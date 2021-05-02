Swansea City v Derby County May 2, 2021 02:07 3:37 min EFL Championship: Swansea City v Derby County Highlights Swansea City Derby County Football EFL Championship Wayne Rooney -Latest Videos 3:35 min Serie A: Hellas Verona v Spezia 4:06 min Serie A: AC Milan v Benevento 1:31 min Premier League: Everton v Aston Villa 1:30 min Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds Utd 1:34 min LaLiga: Eibar v Alaves 1:36 min LaLiga: Huesca v Real Sociedad 3:18 min LaLiga: Real Madrid v Osasuna 3:18 min Comedic Casemiro strike seals vital Madrid win 4:06 min Milan back up to second after routine win 1:30 min Premier League: Chelsea v Fulham