Sunderland fights back to beat Baggies April 24, 2023 02:31 5:35 min Dennis Cirkin's sublime winner capped off Sunderland's 2-1 win over West Brom in the EFL Championship, which moved the Black Cats into the top six. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights West Bromwich Albion Sunderland Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 5:27 min Jeggo sent off as Hibs draw on the road 14:36 min The Aussie kid with the football world at his feet 5:25 min SPFL: St. Mirren v Kilmarnock 5:02 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Rangers 3:39 min SPFL: Dundee United v Livingston 4:34 min SPFL: Celtic v Motherwell 2:03 min 2. Bundesliga: Jahn Regensburg v Kaiserslautern 2:01 min 2. Bundesliga: Sandhausen v Paderborn 2:04 min 2. Bundesliga: Heidenheim v Holstein Kiel 5:35 min Sunderland fights back to beat Baggies