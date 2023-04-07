WATCH the EFL LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunderland had been hoping to move within four points of the top six in the chase for promotion to the Premier League but remain six points adrift after Ozan Tufan buried his spot kick in the eighth miute of added time.

It was Tufan that got the goal-scoring started blasting home in the 11th minute before the touch paper was truly lit by the hosts 10 minutes later. Anthony Patterson made a brilliant save to deny Hull a second in the 20th minute, and from the ensuing counter-attack, Joe Glehardt found the net.

Straight from the restart, Hull gave up possession, and Amad Diallo scored to turn the game on its head and put Sunderland into a 2-1 lead.

But just four minutes later, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh had Hull back on level terms and the teams went to the break after a breathless first period all square.

The pace of the game didn't change for the second half, and it was Hull that went ahead again not long after the hour mark when Regan Slater scored.

A Diallo penalty saw the Black Cats level things once again, though, and when Jack Clarke scored with only nine minute left of normal time, the Sunderland fans must have thought they were home and dry.

But it wasn't to be as Slater won a penalty with Hull's last attack of the game, and Tufan showed he has ice in his veins as he made no mistake with what was the last kick of the match to make it 4-4.