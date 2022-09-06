Socceroos star McGree seals derby delight for Boro September 6, 2022 02:40 4:11 min Australia midfielder Riley McGree scored the decisive goal as Middlesbrough won just its second game of the season, 1-0 over Tees-Wear rival Sunderland. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Middlesbrough Sunderland Football EFL Championship Aussies Abroad Riley McGree -Latest Videos 4:11 min Socceroos star McGree seals derby delight for Boro 1:31 min Tiafoe stuns Nadal at Flushing Meadows 4:06 min Atalanta goes top of Serie A with win over Monza 0:37 min Tuchel backs Aubameyang to prove a point 0:26 min Mbappe says Neymar relationship is 'hot and cold' 1:08 min 'Proud' Kyrgios reflects on historic Medvedev win 3:53 min 'Keeper howler gifts rampant Reading 3:58 min Mourinho claims Roma unlucky in 4-0 drubbing 3:15 min Monaco beats Nice in Cote d'Azur derby 3:58 min Roma humiliated in crushing defeat to Udinese