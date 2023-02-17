Sawyers late show fires Cardiff past Reading February 17, 2023 22:24 4:12 min Cardiff City left it late, but eventually got a deserved win over Reading thanks to Romaine Sawyers's stoppage time strike in the EFL Championship on Saturday (AEDT). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Cardiff City Reading Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 4:56 min Augsburg moves clear of fellow battler Hoffenheim 7:34 min Napoli's stars shine again in win over Sassuolo 4:12 min Sawyers late show fires Cardiff past Reading 0:58 min Qatari banker confirms Man United bid 7:34 min Serie A: Sassuolo v Napoli 1:15 min Son offered no Spurs guarantees 1:33 min PSG boss complains of lack of respect 0:38 min Arsenal and Man City charged by the FA 1:33 min Galtier comments on Neymar's McDonalds visit 0:58 min Ten Hag awaits Man United bid news