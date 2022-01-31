WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Rooney's comments came after thousands of the club's passionate supporters marched to Pride Park to show their support for the embattled club, which began the season with minus-21 points.
Derby is now just seven points off 21st-placed Reading, with 18 matches left to play, having fought back to draw Birmingham 2-2 this morning.
Rooney says the players won't stop fighting for Championship survival.