Rogic magic inspires West Brom comeback December 12, 2022 22:51 6:14 min Australian star Tom Rogic got off the mark for West Brom with a spectacular equaliser, as the Baggies beat Sunderland 2-1 to pull two-points clear of the drop zone in the EFL Championship. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights West Bromwich Albion Sunderland Football EFL Championship