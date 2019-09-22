Grady Diangana set up two goals in quick succession for Darnell Furlong and Matt Phillips before Semi Ajayi headed in to seal the points in the closing stages.

Huddersfield led for long periods at the Hathowrns, Lewis O'Brien and Karlan Grant twice giving them the advantage either side of winger Phillips' first in the 19th minute.

But there was to be no maiden victory for new Terriers boss Danny Cowley as West Brom stormed home to extend its unbeaten start in the second tier to eight games.