Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City September 19, 2020 22:17 2:39 min EFL Championship: Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City Highlights Cardiff City Nottingham Forest Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 1:30 min Premier League: Arsenal v West Ham United 1:30 min Nketiah fires Gunners to late victory 2:39 min EFL Championship: Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City 1:30 min Premier League: Leeds United v Fulham 1:31 min Premier League: Everton v West Bromwich Albion 1:38 min LaLiga: Getafe v Osasuna 1:35 min LaLiga: Villarreal v Eibar 1:30 min Premier League: Manchester United v Crystal Palace 1:30 min Zaha double stuns shambolic United 1:33 min Bale completes sensational Spurs return