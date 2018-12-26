The top two both struck twice in stoppage time, Leeds coming from behind to beat Blackburn 3-2 at Elland Road, while Norwich somehow recovered to draw 3-3 with Nottingham Forest, having been three goals down with 14 minutes left.

After Derrick Williams' own goal, two Charlie Mulgrew strikes – the second which came in the 90th minute – had visitor Blackburn on course for victory. However, Kemar Roofe netted twice in stoppage time, the winner coming in the fourth added minute, to delight Marcelo Bielsa and the home support.

Leeds has now won seven straight league games for the first time since September 2009.

Norwich's recovery was even more astounding, as they trailed by three after Matty Cash's double and a Jack Robinson effort for Forest.

Mario Vrancic's 77th-minute strike looked like a consolation, but Onel Hernandez got another one back in the fourth added minute, before scoring a scarcely believable equaliser in the 98th minute.

Meanwhile, Jay Rodriguez scored twice as third-placed West Brom recorded a rather calmer 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic to close within three points of Norwich, while Sheffield United defeated promotion rival Derby County 3-1 on a Boxing Day card where all 24 teams were in action.

Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday to lose ground in the play-off places, while bottom club Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at QPR, a result that leaves it further detached after Bolton Wanderers earned a 2-1 win at home to Rotherham United.

Aston Villa won 1-0 at Swansea City, while there were wins for Birmingham City, Millwall and Hull City over Stoke City, Reading and Preston respectively. Bristol City and Brentford drew 1-1.