WATCH the EFL Championship play-off final LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

The hosts finished eight points better off than their opponents at the end of the regular season and held a 2-0 lead from Tuesday's (AEST) first leg in south Wales.

That was not good for the blood pressure, but...



WE'RE GOING TO WEMBLEY!!! pic.twitter.com/YXyN6lf0g8 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 30, 2020

No team has overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit in the play-offs but Cardiff gave itself real hope inside eight minutes at Craven Cottage through Curtis Nelson's close-range header.

But Fulham required only 54 seconds to restore its two-goal aggregate advantage, with Neeskens Kebano – on target late in the first leg – sweeping a low shot past Alex Smithies.

The tie took another twist 82 seconds into the second half when Lee Tomlin, who was introduced off the bench at half-time, volleyed in after Nathan Mendez-Laing's header was parried by Marek Rodak.

Aboubakar Kamara had a long-ranger tipped on to the post by Smithies before Cardiff asked the questions late on, although Fulham withstood the pressure and will face neighbour Brentford – a 3-2 aggregate winner over Swansea City on Thursday (AEST) – at Wembley in five days.