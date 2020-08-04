Mitrovic gives match-winner Bryan full marks August 5, 2020 00:07 3:35 min Aleksandar Mitrovic gave team-mate Joe Bryan ten out of ten after the left back scored a double to seal promotion to the Premier League for Fulham after a 2-1 extra-time win over Brentford at Wembley. News Brentford Fulham Football EFL Championship Aleksandar Mitrovic Joe Bryan -Latest Videos 10:01 min The very best Iker Casillas saves 3:35 min Mitrovic gives match-winner Bryan full marks 7:35 min EFL Championship: Brentford v Fulham 7:35 min Fulham seals dramatic Premier League return 10:01 min Iker Casillas confirms retirement 1:31 min Danilo in awe of Ronaldo's 'unmatched' mentality 0:55 min Parker's Fulham braced for Wembley showdown 0:51 min Bielsa hailed as 'perfect fit' at Leeds 3:47 min Ross the boss to leave Motherwell at a loss 1:01 min Depay believes fearless Lyon can shock Juventus