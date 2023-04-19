Middlesbrough fights back to see off Hull City April 20, 2023 00:11 4:33 min Middlesbrough found itself trailing against Hull at half-time, but the home side regrouped to earn a 3-1 win to strengthen its grip on a promotion play-off spot. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Hull City Middlesbrough Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 2:57 min Nacional jags stoppage time winner 4:33 min Middlesbrough fights back to see off Hull City 5:10 min Tsitsipas and Sinner cruise through in Barcelona 1:30 min Haaland strikes as City sets up Real Madrid clash 1:30 min Inter knocks out Benfica as Milan awaits in semis 1:24 min LaLiga president hopes Barcelona re-signs Messi 4:20 min Djokovic survives scare to overcome Van Assche 0:25 min Giroud pens AC Milan extension 0:42 min Kroos on track to extend Real Madrid deal 1:01 min Rashford returns to United squad for Sevilla trip