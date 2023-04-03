McGree stars but Boro beaten April 4, 2023 00:14 3:28 min Coming on as a late substitute, Socceroos star Riley McGree's pinpoint cross assisted Chuba Akpom's goal, but it was too little too late as Middlesbrough slumped to a 4-2 loss at Huddersfield. WATCH McGree in the EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT Highlights Football EFL Championship Aussies Abroad Riley McGree -Latest Videos 4:04 min Empoli edges to crucial win over Lecce 3:28 min McGree stars but Boro beaten 1:30 min Keane stunner denies Stellini debut win 2:02 min Lionesses to wear blue shorts 2:13 min Klopp not scared of Reds sack 5:29 min Blanc identifies PSG's problem 3:31 min PL sees 12 managers sacked in 2022-23 0:43 min Chelsea makes Nagelsmann top priority 5:47 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Aberdeen 5:19 min SPFL: Kilmarnock v Hearts