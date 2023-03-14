McGree assist not enough as Stoke earns point at Boro March 14, 2023 22:53 7:05 min Chuba Akpom gave Middlesbrough the lead thanks to a Riley McGree assist, but Stoke equalised and hung on for a point in their EFL Championship clash. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Stoke City Middlesbrough Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 0:38 min Haaland reflects on five-goal heroics in City rout 1:37 min Arsenal sweeps honours at London Football Awards 8:53 min Medvedev braves injury in marathon win over Zverev 1:30 min Inter hold Porto to book quarter-final spot 1:30 min Five-goal Haaland fires Man City into last eight 7:05 min McGree assist not enough as Stoke holds Boro 7:11 min Inter director casts doubt over Lukaku's future 1:07 min Liverpool chasing UCL miracle against Real Madrid 4:05 min Spalletti wants Napoli to 'become folklore' 0:41 min Four-team groups to remain at 2026 World Cup