Victory for Leeds would have given them a 10-point lead over third-placed Fulham but they were undone by a clinical Cardiff side.

Junior Hoilett pounced on Kalvin Phillips' Smisplaced pass to find the net from 20 yards in the 36th minute.

and Cardiff made the game safe 19 minutes from time when another wayward ball from the back was punished by Robert Glatzel's half-volley.

Leeds, who stay second, will get another chance to increase their lead over Fulham when the Cottagers visit Elland Road next Sunday (AEST). Cardiff is only outside the play-off places on goal difference.