Sheffield United closed in on the top two thanks to its 3-0 win at Wigan Athletic, but no one else in the top six was able to win – Derby County was held at home 1-1 by fellow high-flyer Middlesbrough, while West Brom lost 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers.

Rock-bottom Ipswich Town continues to look doomed as it went down 3-2 at home to Millwall, while Rotherham United's 2-1 triumph over Preston North End saw it climb out of the bottom three at the expense of Bolton Wanderers, which was crushed 6-0 by Hull City.

Tammy Abraham continued his good form with another couple of goals in Aston Villa's entertaining 2-2 draw with QPR, Sheffield Wednesday was held by Birmingham City and Bristol City left Stoke City with a 2-0 win.

A foul on Wayne Routledge allowed McBurnie to get his second – and 10th of the season – from the penalty spot early in the second half, before Callum Harriott got a late consolation for the hosts.