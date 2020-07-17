Leeds fans celebrate promotion July 18, 2020 00:07 0:33 min Leeds fans were in party mode outside Elland Road as they celebrated the side's return to the Premier League. Highlights Leeds United Football Premier League EFL Championship -Latest Videos 6:34 min Friendly: PSG v Waasland-Beveren 6:34 min Neymar feared getting an injury in PSG rout 0:33 min Leeds fans celebrate promotion 1:30 min Premier League: West Ham United v Watford 1:30 min Hammers survival bid boosted by Watford defeat 7:17 min EFL: Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion 7:17 min West Brom loses grip on automatic promotion 0:33 min Leeds back in Premier League after Baggies loss 1:41 min MLS: Columbus Crew v New York Red Bulls 1:30 min LaLiga: Real Betis v Alaves