Marcelo Bielsa's men looked like having nothing to show for a dominant first half until Tommy Smith scythed through Helder Costa to give away a 45th-minute penalty that Mateusz Klich converted.

Costa latched on to Stuart Dallas' fine throughball to double the advantage two minutes into the second half and Liam Cooper opened his body to brilliantly finish a cutback from substitute Pablo Hernandez before the hour.

Hernandez struck from outside the box to get in on the act and Patrick Bamford crowned a glorious team move in stoppage time to edge Leeds a point above West Brom at the summit with four games remaining, while Stoke are a point above the drop zone – their goal difference having taken a hammering.

Leeds needs a maximum of seven points from its remaining four fixtures to end a 16-year absence from the Premier League.