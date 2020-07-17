WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Second-placed West Bromwich Albion's 2-1 loss at Championship struggler Huddersfield Town on Saturday (AEST) ensured Marcelo Bielsa's men will be in the top flight next season for the first time since 2004.

The Baggies cannot catch Leeds, which needs only a point from its two remaining Championship games against Derby County and Charlton Athletic to win the title.

Leeds suffered the heartbreak of a play-off semi-final defeat to Derby last season, but can head to Pride Park on Sunday knowing its promotion has already been assured.

West Brom's setback against the Terriers has given in-form Brentford the chance to move into second place if it picks up at least a point at Stoke City on Saturday night (AEST).

If the Bees drop points, Leeds is guaranteed to return to the top flight as champion.