Second-placed West Bromwich Albion's 2-1 loss at Championship struggler Huddersfield Town on Saturday (AEST) ensured Marcelo Bielsa's men will be in the top flight next season for the first time since 2004.
👏 @LUFC: Back in the Premier League 👏 pic.twitter.com/Lhvbiq4vJd— Premier League (@premierleague) July 17, 2020
🎶 "And we've had our up and downs..."— E F L (@EFL) July 17, 2020
Thanks for the memories, @LUFC!#EFL | #LUFC pic.twitter.com/6kpJHYKTc2
The Baggies cannot catch Leeds, which needs only a point from its two remaining Championship games against Derby County and Charlton Athletic to win the title.
Leeds suffered the heartbreak of a play-off semi-final defeat to Derby last season, but can head to Pride Park on Sunday knowing its promotion has already been assured.
West Brom's setback against the Terriers has given in-form Brentford the chance to move into second place if it picks up at least a point at Stoke City on Saturday night (AEST).
If the Bees drop points, Leeds is guaranteed to return to the top flight as champion.