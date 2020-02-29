Marcelo Bielsa's men are now only one point adrift of the Baggies at the summit, with Fulham still in striking distance at six off the pace.

Leeds romped to a 4-0 away win over Hull City, while Fulham earned an important 2-0 victory over Preston North End at Craven Cottage.

Huddersfield Town, Reading and Derby County were the only other winners on a Saturday that produced five draws in the second tier.

BAGGIES SHOCKED BY LATICS

Wigan's revival continued as it moved out of the relegation zone, making it three straight wins by stunning Slaven Bilic's men, who had picked up 16 points from a possible 18 coming into the contest.

Latics captain Sam Morsy scored the winner with 17 minutes remaining, finding the top corner from 12 yards after being set up by Kieffer Moore.

West Brom was short of its best and Wigan could have led earlier had Gavin Massey's first-half header not struck the post, with the pressure now on for Bilic's men ahead of next week's trip to Swansea City.



LEEDS AND FULHAM DELIVER

Prior to West Brom's slip, Leeds had done its bit with an emphatic win against Hull in the first match of the day.

With Kiko Casilla beginning his racism ban, teenager Illan Meslier started in goal but he only had two saves to make as Hull's winless streak reached 11 games across all competitions.

Luke Ayling's early deflected strike had Leeds in front and Bielsa's side ran away with it after the break as Pablo Hernandez netted before a late double from substitute Tyler Roberts, both efforts being set up by Mateusz Klich.

Aboubakar Kamara scored in the fifth minute of added time to finally seal Fulham's win over Preston, with David Nugent's own goal having given them the lead as their opponents suffered their third loss in four.

BRENTFORD SQUANDERS LEAD

Brentford had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City despite building an early two-goal lead thanks to Luka Racic's strike and an impressive free-kick from Bryan Mbeumo.

Junior Hoilett and Joe Ralls scored headers in an 11-minute spell before half-time for Cardiff, with neither side able to find a second-half winner.

Bristol City could have moved level on points with Preston but it drew 1-1 at Millwall.

At the other end of the table, Huddersfield thrashed Charlton Athletic 4-0 courtesy of a double from Karlan Grant and a stoppage-time James Collins penalty gave Luton Town a 1-1 home draw against fellow struggler Stoke City.