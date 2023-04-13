Kompany has guided Burnley to an immediate return to the Premier League in his first season in charge at Turf Moor, having arrived from Anderlecht at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign after the Clarets were relegated from England's top-flight.

Burnley sits top of the Championship on 90 points from 40 games, and secured promotion with a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough last Saturday.

Its form and impressive style of play – having scored 78 goals and conceded just 30 – has led to links with Premier League jobs, including Tottenham, who parted ways with Antonio Conte at the end of March.

Asked what he thought of such links, Kompany told reporters: "It is not at the forefront of my thoughts at all.

"Wherever I am, in my head, it is always the biggest job in the world."

He said: "What can I say? I'm not happy [at Burnley]? We are 14 points clear at the top of the Championship.

"A key part is I'm always happy, never satisfied."

Previously known for their direct style under Sean Dyche, no team has averaged as much possession in the Championship than Burnley's 64.3 per cent this season, showing the impact Kompany has had in a short space of time.

The former Manchester City captain has also been linked with taking charge at the Etihad Stadium in future, with City boss Pep Guardiola regularly championing him for the job once he leaves.

Cristian Stellini has been put in charge at Spurs until the end of the campaign, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino also being linked with taking over ahead of next season.