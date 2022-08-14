WATCH the EFL LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 27-year-old used every millimetre of his 1.93m frame to cause havoc in the box in the 92nd minute, first keeping a late corner alive before bobbing up again to glance home Ilias Chair's cross back into the mixer, sending his team-mates wild.

QPR had trailed 2-0 for 87 minutes of the match, RossStewart and Ellis Simms putting the hosts in charge during a nine-minute spell of domincance after the half-hour mark.

But several missed opportunities would prove crucial, and it was Chair that gave QPR hope three minutes from time with an exquisite free-kick from just outside the box which Anthony Patterson got a hand to, but arguably no goalkeeper in the world would have gone one better and kept it out.

That goal gave QPR the impetus it needed to go on and steal a point when defeat had seemed almost inevitable as the clock ran down.

Both teams were coming off victories from the previous week's fixtures. The draw keeps them both inside the top 10 as the early season table starts to take shape, with Sunerland in sixth and QPR ninth.