Blackburn’s play-off ambitions looked over after Tom Lockyer’s low header early in the second half punished wasteful Rovers in their penultimate match of the normal season.

Sonny Bradley hit the woodwork before Hayden Carter’s first-ever Rovers goal secured what could be a vital point in the play-off shake-up. They almost won it in stoppage time when Sammie Szmodics’ volley rattled the woodwork.

Rovers are winless in eight but a win at Millwall next week could move them back into the top six, if other results go their way.

Tomasson said he would have settled for this position but could not hide his disappointment at missed chances.

He said: “The feeling is disappointment and a bit frustrating that we didn’t get the win that we deserved.

“On the other hand, we played against a very good side who went 1-0 up.

“(We were) relieved to get the goal but if you look at the whole game, I think we were in control first half, creating chances and scoring opportunities.

“It’s the same old story, lack of goals of course. But the performance at this level – and that late in the season with this squad, who are not used to playing for the play-offs – I think it was brilliant.

“Great that we got the equaliser which we deserved and then could you imagine if Sammie’s hit went flying in instead of hitting the bar.

“We have one final left. Who wouldn’t have taken this situation that we can play for the play-offs in the last game of the season after a long season? I would for sure have taken it.”

Third-placed Luton is unbeaten away in 2023 and Rob Edwards praised its character despite having an eye on the play-offs already.

"I was pleased with the second-half reaction," Edwards said. “I thought we were, by our standards, average in the first half. It’s a challenge at the moment.

“It’s quite difficult. We know what’s coming, but at the same time we know these are really important big games. We want to try and keep that impetus.

“We want to try and keep momentum. We were just off it a little bit in that first half. We had a few words at half-time.

“It’s probably the most frustrated I’ve been at half-time since we’ve arrived and I was really pleased with the character and the reaction we got in the second half.

“Frustrated to not see it out later on with a set-piece but a draw is probably a fair result I would say.

“We’ve performed very well consistently and that’s really pleasing, to take that into really big games, that’s important.”