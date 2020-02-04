With his side up 2-0 over Hull and in control of the match, Raya was called to save a seemingly straightforward, if ambitious shot from halfway. Under no pressure whatsoever, and surrounded by team-mates, Raya shuns conventional logic and attempts to control the bouncing ball with his legs.

In a moment that will be etched into blooper reels the world over, Raya scrambles helplessly as the ball bounces through his legs and into the goal.

His blushes were otherwise spared as his team went on to record a dominant 5-1 win.