Hull v Rotherham April 5, 2023 00:18 1:26 min EFL Championship: Hull v Rotherham WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT Highlights Hull City Rotherham United Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 0:59 min EFL Championship: Wigan v QPR 1:19 min EFL Championship: Bristol City v Reading 1:26 min EFL Championship: Hull v Rotherham 1:30 min Bruno's Blues held as VAR denies Havertz 0:46 min Mitrovic cops eight-match ban for pushing referee 1:15 min Klopp hints at rotation to address form slump 0:42 min Eriksen resumes training for Man United 2:57 min Neville backs Pochettino to take over at Chelsea 0:29 min Shaw signs new long-term Man United contract 0:25 min Messi, PSG relationship rumoured to be irreparable