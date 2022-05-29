Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest May 29, 2022 20:16 6:28 min Championship: Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial Highlights Huddersfield Town Nottingham Forest Football Premier League EFL Championship -Latest Videos 4:58 min Fans riot after shock Saint-Etienne relegation 6:28 min Cooper revels in life-changing Forest promotion 1:29 min Nadal survives thriller to set up Djokovic clash 6:28 min Championship: Huddersfield Town v Notts Forest 6:28 min Forest returns to Premier League after 23 years 1:14 min Modric hints at Real Madrid stay 0:30 min Rangnick's consultancy gig cancelled at United 1:32 min Klopp says hurting Liverpool 'will come again' 1:30 min Rublev through and Medvedev cruises in Paris 1:30 min Madrid boss Ancelotti calls himself 'record man'