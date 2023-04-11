Griffiths howler saves QPR April 11, 2023 09:02 4:04 min A shocking error at the back from West Brom 'keeper Josh Griffiths allowed Chris Martin to score a match-saving goal for QPR, which salvaged a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-Week free trial Highlights West Bromwich Albion Queens Park Rangers Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 4:04 min Griffiths howler saves QPR 4:30 min Top 5 goals from matchday 27 in 2 Bundesliga 4:29 min Huddersfield and Blackburn all square in thriller 4:51 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Ross County 4:48 min SPFL: Motherwell v Livingston 5:29 min SPFL: Dundee United v Hibernian 4:27 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Kilmarnock 4:42 min SPFL: Hearts v St Mirren 5:56 min Boro's slump continues with Bristol draw 4:07 min Promotion-bound Burnley blunts 10-man Blades