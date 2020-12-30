Fosu's late winner has Bees buzzing December 30, 2020 21:00 4:24 min Brentford's comeback win over Bournemouth was capped off by Tarique Fosu's 79th minute strike, as the Bees reclaimed second spot with the victory on Thursday (AEDT). WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial Highlights Bournemouth Brentford Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 3:27 min Madrid loses ground on Atleti after Elche draw 1:30 min Liverpool ends year on top despite Newcastle draw 3:03 min EFL Championship: Swansea v Reading 2:05 min Suarez strike extends Atletico's lead on top 4:24 min Fosu's late winner has Bees buzzing 1:30 min Premier League: Newcastle United v Liverpool 3:27 min LaLiga: Elche v Real Madrid 1:29 min LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Huesca 2:05 min LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Getafe 0:57 min Ronaldo hoping to play on for 'many years' more