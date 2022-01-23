Forest edges Derby in bruising encounter January 23, 2022 02:00 5:52 min Nottingham Forest extaneded its unbreaten run against East Midlands rival Derby County to 10 matches, with a 2-1 win in a spiteful edition of the East Midlands derby clash this morning. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Derby County Nottingham Forest Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 5:52 min Forest edges Derby in bruising encounter 5:51 min Pleasure and pain for Abada as Celtic advances 4:47 min LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Valencia 4:47 min Atletico stages incredible stoppage-time comeback 4:07 min Serie A: Lazio v Atalanta 4:01 min Bundesliga: Freiburg v Stuttgart 4:09 min Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v Union Berlin 3:11 min Bundesliga: Bochum v FC Koln 4:07 min Bundesliga: Greuther Furth v Mainz 4:04 min Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund