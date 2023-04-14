MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Boro led 4-1 at half-time after goals from Aaron Ramsey, Hayden Hackney and a double from Cameron Archer.

Chuba Akpom added a fifth in the second half after Josh Sargent had pulled one back in a crazy last five minutes of the first period, when the score progressed rapidly from 1-0 to the hosts to 4-1.

Victory maintains Boro's push for promotion and with 79 goals now scored makes Michael Carrick's side the highest scorers in the division, one ahead of Burnley, which secured its promotion to the Premier League last week.

Boro is five points behind Sheffield United, which currently sits in the second automatc promotion spot behind Burnley. The Blades also have two games in hand on Boro, and remain the most likely of the two to avoid the play-off route to the top tier.