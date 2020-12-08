A section of Millwall supporters booed when their players and those from Derby took a knee before Sunday's (AEDT) Championship match at The Den.

The Football Association launched an investigation into the incident, which drew widespread condemnation.

In a welcome change of mood on Wednesday (AEDT), Millwall's players were applauded when they lined up linking arms with their QPR counterparts, holding a banner which read "Inequality - united for change".

Millwall also wore the Kick It Out logo on the front of their shirts.

Some QPR players took a knee, having opted in recent weeks not to make the gesture as they felt it diluted the BLM movement.

There were no boos from the Millwall fans during that tense moment for the club's hierarchy, who had admitted they were "saddened and dismayed" by Sunday's (AEDT) issues.

Millwall said in a statement before the game: "We believe that this gesture, which the club hopes to repeat with other visiting teams in the coming weeks and months, will help to unify people throughout society in the battle to root out all forms of discrimination.

"Millwall have a zero-tolerance policy against racial and all other forms of discrimination and want to again make clear to anybody who holds such views that you are not welcome at this football club.

"Millwall's stance, as always, is that anybody found guilty of racial abuse is banned for life."

In the day's other Championship action, Bournemouth went top of the table after a 0-0 draw at Swansea.

The point was enough to lift the Cherries above Norwich on goal difference, while Swansea remains in fourth place.

Watford moved back into the play-off positions after a 2-0 win against Rotherham, while Coventry was held to a 0-0 draw by Luton.

Huddersfield kept Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis waiting for his first win in charge with a 2-0 victory in the Yorkshire derby.

Cardiff earned a fourth successive league win, beating Stoke 2-1 thanks to goals from Robert Glatzel and Sean Morrison.