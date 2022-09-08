Her Majesty passed away at her home in Balmoral on Friday (AEST) at the age of 96.

Norwich City was scheduled to visit Burnley in the Championship on Saturday, while Tranmere Rovers and Stockport Country were set to meet in League Two.

Both games have now been called off, with the EFL confirming a decision will be made on the rest of the weekend's games on Friday.

A statement on the EFL website read: "As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for tomorrow evening (Friday 9 September) – Burnley v Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County - have been postponed.

"A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend's scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS [Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport] and other sports on Friday morning."