Lowe doubled his goals tally for the Swans in one afternoon to leave Cardiff without a win in the fixture for more than seven years.

Teemu Pukki scored twice as leader Norwich made it three straight wins with a 2-1 victory at Blackburn Rovers.

Pukki opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and, after Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott netted a brilliant equaliser just before the hour mark, the Finland striker turned in Emiliano Buendia's effort to restore his side's lead.

Bournemouth remained three points behind the Canaries as it swept aside Huddersfield Town 5-0.

Dominic Solanke's brace and a David Brooks effort had the hosts 3-0 up after just 21 minutes.

Junior Stanislas scored a superb individual effort in the 67th minute before substitute Sam Surridge added a fifth.

Swansea, Watford and Reading all remain one point behind Bournemouth.

Troy Deeney scored an 85th-minute penalty to earn Watford a 1-0 win at Birmingham City.

The Hornets looked to be extending their winless away run to six games but Kristian Pedersen was shown a second yellow card as he gave away a spot-kick, and lifelong Blues fan Deeney stepped up to convert.

Reading left it even later to win at Queens Park Rangers, with Michael Olise marking his 19th birthday with an 89th-minute strike in a 1-0 win.

Brentford moved up into the play-off places with a 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

Henrik Dalsgaard's first goal of the season and late efforts from Josh Da Silva and Ivan Toney saw off Forest, which replied through Joe Worrall deep into stoppage-time.

Derby County remains in the bottom three but moved level on points with rival Forest as Wayne Rooney extended his unbeaten run as caretaker boss with a 0-0 draw with Stoke City.

Tony Pulis is still searching for his first win as Sheffield Wednesday boss after Barnsley came from behind to win 2-1 against the league's bottom club at Hillsborough.

Coventry City skipper Liam Kelly scored two first-half goals before being forced off through injury as the Sky Blues extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers.

Middlesbrough returned to winning ways by brushing aside Millwall 3-0, with all the goals coming in the first 20 minutes.

James Collins scored a hat-trick as Luton Town moved into the top half with a 3-0 win over Preston North End, while Rotherham United beat Bristol City 2-0.