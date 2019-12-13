Darren Pratley's header had given Lee Bowyer's side a half-time lead before Jarrod Bowen equalised from close range two minutes after the restart.

Charlton restored its advantage when Naby Sarr tapped in Jonathan Leko's cross, which looked to have been enough to secure all three points.

However, Phillips parried Keane Lewis-Potter's header onto the right post and the ball bounced in off the keeper's head in the sixth minute of injury time, with what proved to be the final act of the match.

Hull move above Millwall on goal difference into 13th in the Championship, six points clear of Charlton in 17th.