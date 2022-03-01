The loss leaves Wayne Rooney's team mired in the relegation zone on 21 points - level with last-placed Peterbrough.

Considering the Rams started the season on a -12 point deduction among other sanctions, Rooney has done an admirable job getting the side into a position to contest for survival in the Championship.

That battle enters the final ten rounds of the season, with Derby need to make up eight points on Reading in 21st place to move to safety.