Neither side was able to break down the other's defence in a match of few opportunities, and will go head-to-head in what is likely to be a tense second leg on Thursday (AEST) with everything still to play for.

Coventry failed to be inspired by its vocal home support, registering no shots on target from 11 attempts, while Boro wasn't much better, putting only two of five attempts towards the opposition goal, although both required fine saves from Ben Wilson in the home side's goal.

It was Boro that started far the brighter of the two teams, with Australia's Riley McGree dictating much of its attacking thrust.

Indeed the Socceroos star almost pulled off a perfect assist when he weaved through the home defence before slipping a perfect throughball to Chuba Akpom, whose shot was superbly turned on to the crossbar by Wilson before eventualy being cleared out of danger.

That 12th-minute chance would prove to be the closest either side came to scoring, although Wilson was forced into another close-range stop when Isiah Jones attempted to beat him from a tight angle just after the half-hour mark.

Jones did put the ball in the net five minutes before the break, slotting home with a cool finish only to be flagged offside.

The second half saw Coventry have far more of the ball, but it never looked like breaking down a stubborn Boro backline, and the home side's own defence looked similarly impenetrable at the other end as both sides settled for the draw, and a second leg that will have to yield a result one way or the other for the right to play Sunderland or Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley on 28 May (AEST) for a place in the Premier League.