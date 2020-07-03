Centre-back Cooper fired home a rebound in the 81st minute after home goalkeeper Dillon Phillips parried Connor Mahoney's effort.

It proved the difference between the teams in a game of few chances. Macauley Bonne was denied by Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, while Phillips had brilliantly saved from Jed Wallace's close-range strike shortly before the break.

Millwall climbs to eighth courtesy of its first win since the league restarted after the coronavirus suspension, while Charlton is 18th but only three points above the relegation zone.