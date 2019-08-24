Marcelo Bielsa's men have four wins and one draw from their opening five matches and lead Charlton Athletic, which beat Brentford 1-0, by two points at the summit.

Swansea City has the chance to draw level with the leader when it hosts Birmingham City on Monday (AEST).

On a good Sunday (AEST) for Leeds, promotion rival Fulham lost 2-1 at home to Nottingham Forest.

There were also wins for Luton Town, Reading, Bristol City, Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers.

Stoke kept Leeds out for most of the first half, but Stuart Dallas finished off an impressive team move three minutes before the break to put the visitors in front.

Patrick Bamford set up Ezgjan Alioski's strike five minutes after the break, before scoring himself midway through the second half — his fourth of the campaign — to seal a comfortable victory.

Stoke did not have a shot on target until the 76th minute and has one point from its first five games, with under-pressure manger Nathan Jones's decision to make six changes, including dropping Jack Butland, failing to pay off.

Charlton continued its superb start to the season with a battling home win over Brentford, Conor Gallagher's neat finish just before half-time proving decisive.

A fine double from Lewis Grabban, who struck in each half, meant Forest recorded a surprise win at Fulham. The hosts netted late on through Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Benik Afobe scored twice as Bristol City made it three straight league wins by winning 3-1 away at Hull City, although it will hope the first-half injury sustained by defender Tomas Kalas is not serious.

Daniel Johnson scored twice from the spot to earn Preston north End a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday that puts it sixth. In both penalty incidents, Moses Odubajo fouled Sean Maguire.

Luton scored twice in the first five minutes on the way to a 3-1 away win over fellow promoted team Barnsley, while Wigan Athletic lost a fifth straight game as QPR came from behind to win by the same scoreline.

Huddersfield Town's miserable start to the season continued with a 2-0 home loss to Reading, with John Swift setting up late goals for Ovie Ejaria and Michael Morrison.

In the first game of the day, a controversial encounter saw West Bromwich Albion strike late to claim a 1-1 draw at Derby County, as Baggies manager Slaven Bilic was sent off for dissent.

Martyn Waghorn scored an early penalty but then saw another first-half spot-kick saved by Sam Johnstone.

The hosts protested when West Brom got a penalty of its own six minutes from time, which Kenneth Zohore converted after Matheus Pereira was ruled to have been fouled by Max Lowe.

There was also a 1-1 draw between Middlesbrough and Millwall, while Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City played out a goalless encounter.