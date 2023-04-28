Cardiff inches clear of the relegation zone April 28, 2023 02:54 4:33 min Cardiff city produced a late goal to topple fellow relegation rival Rotherham 2-1 and move six points clear of the EFL Championship relegation zone. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Cardiff City Rotherham United Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 4:33 min Cardiff inches clear of the relegation zone 1:31 min Son rescues point as United blows two-goal lead 1:30 min Bournemouth downs Saints to boost survival hopes 1:30 min Relegation looms for Everton after Newcastle loss 4:47 min Thiem cruises into Madrid Open second round 0:41 min Kerr's Chelsea crashes out of Champions League 4:47 min Murray equals worst run of career with Madrid exit 0:39 min Deadline set for Man United bidders 0:32 min Title-chasing Reus extends Dortmund deal 0:41 min Neymar receives good news with injury recovery