Burnley seals EFL Championship title with win over Blackburn April 25, 2023 23:14 4:27 min A stunning strike to substitue Manuel Benson lifted Burnley to a 1-0 win at East Lancashire rival Blackburn, sealing the EFL Championship title for Vincent Kompany's promoted side. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Burnley Blackburn Rovers Football EFL Championship Vincent Kompany -Latest Videos 18:52 min 5 clubs desperately in need of Ange Postecoglou 4:27 min Kompany hails Burnley’s 'tremendous' title triumph 0:18 min Lampard bemoans unreasonable expectations 4:27 min Burnley seals title with win over rival Blackburn 1:30 min Aston Villa up to fifth with win over Fulham 1:30 min Wolves beat Palace after own-goal shocker 5:02 min Rangers appoint new CEO 1:16 min UEFA determined to introduce salary cap 4:01 min Roma slips out of top four after Atalanta defeat 4:13 min Luton fights back to see off Middlesbrough