The Clarets were relegated on the final day last season, ending a six-season stay in the top flight.

But they have enjoyed an inspired first season under Vincent Kompany, suffering just two defeats so far in 2022-2023 and currently on a run of 19 games unbeaten.

Goals from Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts, sandwiched by a Chuba Akpom penalty, secured the decisive victory at Riverside for Burnley.

Its 25th win of the season meant it secured promotion with seven games still to play.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said after the promotion was confirmed: "Vincent has done something that's very, very special.

"This was a complete surprise, this was not our plan. Vincent and I talked about it in the summer, we gave ourselves two, three years was our plan. I think what you've seen is a lot of magic coming together.

"This team is very, very good. You hear Vincent say it every week. They're surprising each and every one of us every day, they're phenomenal."

The Clarets are 11 points clear of second-placed Sheffield United, which is looking to win promotion after being relegated in 2021.

The Blades are a further eight ahead of Luton Town in third having played a game fewer.

Middlesbrough had hoped to move into third place with a result against Burnley, but Michael Carrick's side remains in fourth, nine points adrift of the last remaining automatic promotion spot held by Sheffield United.