Jacob Sorensen punished a mistake from defender Yuri Ribeiro to give Norwich the lead in first-half stoppage time.

Anthony Knockaert levelled in the 73rd minute when his cross sailed into the Canaries' net.

But a deflected Buendia effort restored Norwich's lead four minutes later to open up a three-point lead on second-placed Bournemouth.

All four teams in the playoff places are tied on 30 points as fifth-placed Reading were stunned 2-1 at home by Birmingham.

Jon Toral had not scored for 22 games, but struck twice in eight first-half minutes to put Birmingham in command.

Yakou Meite halved the deficit just after the hour mark and the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Harlee Dean saw red for a second bookable offence after 70 minutes but held on to move up to 15th.

Bristol City moved into the play-off places with a 1-0 victory over Blackburn at Ashton Gate.

Substitute Famara Diedhiou struck the winner eight minutes from time with a classy swivelled finish.

Wayne Rooney extended his unbeaten record as interim Derby manager to four games with a 0-0 draw at Brentford, but the Rams remain in the relegation zone.

Preston ended its poor run at home to beat Middlesbrough 3-0.

Brad Potts flicked home the opener in the 63rd minute and Scott Sinclair added a low left-footed second just moments after heading against the underside of the crossbar.

Substitute Emil Riis Jakobsen drove home the third seven minutes from time to confirm Boro's third defeat in four games.

Barnsley beat Wycombe 2-1 at Oakwell.