The EFL Championship club fell to a late Danny Ward goal at Ashton Gate to make it seven defeats in a nine-game winless run, leaving it nine points off the play-offs with five games remaining.

City was three points off the top two after beating Derby County 3-2 on 13 February (AEST), but has collected only two points from a possible 27 since then and is now down in 12th.

City, which has lost all four games since returning to action last month, announced on its official website that Johnson — in charge since February 2016 — had been relieved of his duties immediately.

Lee Johnson was this evening relieved of his role as Bristol City Head Coach.



Current Assistant Head Coach Dean Holden will take over immediately in a caretaker capacity as the club look to appoint a successor.



Full story: 👇 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 4, 2020

Chief executive Mark Ashton said: "We recognise the huge amount of work that Lee has put in over the last four-and-a-half years to move this club forward and we thank him for all his efforts.

"There have been some special moments over those years and Lee has played a significant part in them.

"However, success in football is ultimately judged by results and league position, and the board believes that a change of management is needed now for Bristol City."

Assistant head coach Dean Holden will take over on a caretaker basis for City's home match against Hull City on Thursday (AEST).