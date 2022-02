The injury to Brereton-Diaz will have concerned his club and national team, both for which he's scored a combined 23 goals from 36 matches this season.

“One thing I do know about Ben is that he is a very robust footballer," Rovers manager Tony Mowbray said. “I felt he looked a bit tired but grew into the game, fingers crossed he will be alright, it was just a kick and hopefully he will be available for the weekend."