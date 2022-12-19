Blades too sharp for Toure's Wigan December 19, 2022 23:24 3:53 min Sheffield United defeated Kolo Toure's Wigan 2-1 to record its fourth straight away win and consolidate second place in the EFL Championship. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Sheffield United Wigan Athletic Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 3:53 min Blades too sharp for Toure's Wigan 3:06 min Matthaus brands Ronaldo's World Cup a big failure 0:46 min Benzema farewells France on his own terms 1:38 min Zanetti believes Messi still trails Maradona 0:46 min Football legends bid farewell to Mihajlovic 0:46 min Benzema calls time on France career 1:19 min Three men charged after Melbourne derby invasion 2:09 min Messi 'can't believe it' after ending WC drought 2:09 min Pele salutes World Cup winners Messi and Argentina 1:06 min Messi will play on for Argentina after WC glory